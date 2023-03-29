Bryan City Council holds special meeting, focusing on the future

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan held a special meeting on Tuesday, where several items were approved unanimously. The meeting also involved some closed-door conversations.

As tensions between Bryan and College Station continue to simmer, the City of Bryan got legal advice on Tuesday on how to deal with eminent domain claims from outside the city.

That discussion was held in an executive session before Tuesday’s special meeting. Therefore there isn’t much to know, but we do know the City of Bryan has been in a dispute with College Station over their plans to build a gravity sewer line through a portion of the city.

Residents from the City of Bryan say they would rather see the City of College Station build a lift station and minimize the impact on Bryan neighborhoods.

Tuesday, right after an executive session, the City of Bryan approved a contract for a different gravity sewer line in an East Bryan neighborhood. They say the line will take waste to the New Brushy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on Cole Lane.

“With all the new development and building we have in Bryan, that also facilitates a need to increase our ability to remove that type of waste. When you have an increase in development and an increase in population, you have to plan for those logistical matters. In this case, it was the right solution,” said Marca Ewers-Shurleff, Council Member Single Member District 5.

As for what’s next, engineers will determine the best route for the line. They say the project will be finished by 2024.

There were three other items that were approved on the agenda.

Ewers-Shurleff told KBTX all items are different but have the same goal for the city.

“It’s our job to make sure that growth is managed, that we keep an eye out for our citizens,” said Ewers-Shurleff. “My favorite was the contract for Bryan Fire. It’s a ten-year medical equipment contract. This contract enables our fire department to lease some of their life-saving equipment. This shifts the burden of maintenance and replacement from equipment that may be out of date.”

The City of Bryan said the approval of a ten-year medical equipment contract with Zoll Medical Corporation in the annual amount $281,075.94 to lease new cardiac monitors, patient ventilators, and mechanical CPR devices.

Ewers-Shurleff said the next thing they voted to approve is something most residents can appreciate.

“We also approved two new ‘welcome signs’ on your way into Bryan,” said Ewers-Shurleff. “One will be by RELLIS campus. They’ll say ‘Bryan and Welcome to Aggie Land’. There was a lot of research and thought that goes in before the meeting so we’re very well prepared when it comes time for a vote.”

They say the two locations are along State Highway 21 on the west end of the RELLIS campus and along State Highway 6/US190 north of FM2818 within TXDOT right-of-way. The total budget for the project allocated in the Capital Improvement Program is $470,000.00. The company proposed to complete the work within 85 working days.

The City Council approved a contract to update Midtown Park and the surrounding area.

”We’re going to be moving forward with that, from the intersection of Villa Maria road down to Carson street,” said Jared Salvato, Council Member Single Member District 3. “They’ll be putting in new sidewalks, new streets, updating the sewer line and storm system as well. Updating the roundabout. You know, things we need to keep up with. I think people will be excited about all of this.”

Construction on the project could begin in April 2023 with an anticipated completion of October 2024.

