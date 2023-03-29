Bryan teen wrecks car stolen from Post Oak mall

Alicia Clay, 17
Alicia Clay, 17(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Mar. 29, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan teenager already in custody now has more charges after she was connected to a stolen vehicle.

Alicia Clay, 17, was charged with unauthorized use of a stolen vehicle, after College Station police say she took a set of keys and wallet from a dressing at Post Oak Mall. On March 16, the suspect took a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and made several stops, including a gas station where she reportedly used a debit card from the stolen wallet.

CSPD says she later crashed the truck, ran and evaded police. After being arrested on unrelated charges, police connected her to the truck theft.

Clay is held on bonds totaling over $25,000.

