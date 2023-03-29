Businesses band together for spring fashion show in Navasota for a cause

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday, kids will strut their stuff for a children’s fashion show in Navasota.

There will be merchandise from local children’s boutiques, Paris Pink & Cowboy Blue and Railroad Junction Children’s Boutique.

Come out Saturday to the Pink & Blue Spring Review from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the P.A. Smith Hotel.

Tickets are $10 for kids or $25 for adults.

It’s all benefiting the Grimes County Animal Rescue.

Enjoy the show, finger foods, and refreshments.

Raffle tickets will also be sold at the door for a chance to win prizes.

If you aren’t able to come out, you can donate money directly to Grimes County Animal Rescue.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.