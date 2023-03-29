Celebrate the lowest and highest points of the Holy Week with A&M United Methodist Church

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Easter is just around the corner and A&M United Methodist Church is inviting the community to the lineup of events they have planned leading up to their Easter Sunday service.

Things kick off Sunday, April 2 with Palm Sunday, which Reverend Preston Greenwaldt says is the day we celebrate everybody bringing the palm branches and saying “the King is here.” During the Morning Services on Palm Sunday, children will be invited to lead the group in a palm parade during the first song and then join Miss Savannah at the front for a special children’s sermon. Palm Sunday Evening, everyone is invited to the Sanctuary for a Hymn Sing at 6:00 pm.

Then, we move to The Last Supper on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. in the Great Hall. A full dinner will be provided Thursday evening, so the church is asking everyone to RSVP here before attending.

On Good Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. the whole community is invited to attend A&M United Methodist Church’s special service in the Sanctuary. During this time of reflection and remembrance, attendees will come together to celebrate Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice and meditate on His love for humanity. “We put Jesus on the cross, and we all go through those emotions together,” Rev. Greenwaldt said.

The Annual Easter Egg-stravaganza will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 8. Be sure to pre-register for the egg hunt here.

The week concludes on Easter Sunday with a day of celebration and worship. On Sunday, April 9th, services begin the morning with a beautiful, youth-led, sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on The Annex.

This service is followed by breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 am. in Fellowship Hall.

Finally, there will be three opportunities to praise God at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the church’s worship spaces.

“This is a story for everybody. Whether this is your first time or your hundredth time hearing the story, this is for all of us. We welcome everybody to come,” Rev. Greenwaldt said.

You can find A&M United Methodist Church’s full calendar of events here.

