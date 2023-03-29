College Station boys advances to regional quarterfinals following 5-1 win.

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station boys soccer team picked up an Area Championship Tuesday evening following a 5-1 over Northeast Early College in the Class 5A UIL playoffs at Tiger Stadium.

Anthony Peacher scored at the four minute mark to put the Cougars ahead 1-0.

It was a 1-1 game in the second half when Tyler Kenny found the net to put College Station back on top to stay. They would score 3 more second half goals to win the match 5-1.

College Station (17-4-3) will take on Waco (19-3-3) on Thursday in the 3rd round of the playoffs. The time and site of the match has not let been released.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.