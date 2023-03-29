College Station police investigating infant’s death
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police opened an investigation following an infant’s death Wednesday.
Police said they responded to the 1500 block of Holleman Oaks Drive Wednesday morning after receiving a report of an infant not breathing. The child was later taken to the hospital and passed away.
Police said the circumstances into the infant’s death will be investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division.
