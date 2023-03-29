Community commemorates 50th anniversary of Vietnam War’s end

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War’s end, and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 936 commemorated the day with a ceremony outside the Clara B. Mounce Public Library.

Veterans and community members crowded around the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial to pray and reflect on the 3 million who put their lives on the line. Over 58,000 were killed during the conflict, over 1,500 are still missing and 150,000 suffered injuries.

The memorial lists 67 Vietnam War veterans from the Brazos Valley. One is Robie McGee who was drafted after high school at 19-years-old. He said the ceremony served as a reminder to be grateful for freedom.

“A lot of young men put their life on the line for the people here, for my kids, for kids in the future, for the future of the United States at all,” McGee said. “This is a great country.”

Special recognitions were also made during the ceremony. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 937 was given an honorary partner recognition by the Department of Defense. This was presented by a local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter.

In addition, a proclamation from the Bryan mayor and the county judge was presented proclaiming March 29, 2023 as Vietnam Veterans Day.

