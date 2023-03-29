Country artists, friends bring high fashion to small city

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Country artist Adrian Johnston and Breelan Angel Delesandri along with Michele Parrack have opened SHEALITY Boutique in Madisonville. SHEALITY gives women of all ages, shapes and sizes the opportunity to shop for high-fashion clothing at a reasonable price.

Johnston founded SHEALITY in 2019 and opened the first brick and mortar in 2020 in Jefferson, Texas. She created the store and the brand by simply wanting to fulfill her own needs.

“I moved to a small town,” Johnston said. “I’m a big city girl, and I couldn’t find anywhere to go shopping.”

Now, Johnston, Delesandri and Parrack are making sure other women in small cities don’t have that problem. They carry a little something for everyone, from graduation a concert or special event. With Easter around the corner, there are several options that can easily be mixed and matched with other pieces throughout the spring.

The boutique also carries shoes, accessories, candles and other essentials that can come in handy if you’re looking for items for Easter baskets. You can visit the store for those items or get one custom made by the team.

Moving into the summer, Johnston said the trends are bold and bright. You can see examples above.

“Neon, in your face,” Johnston said.

SHEALITY Boutique is located at 118 West Main Street in Madisonville and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find more information on the website and reach out on Instagram or Facebook to inquire about a custom Easter basket.

Along with opening the boutique, Johnston recently released a new song titled “What You Never Told Me” with Josh Abbott. Johnston has had a successful career on the country charts with many top 25 singles on Texas Country Radio. Some include “Rather Have You,” which came in at 13 in 2017, and “Avalanche,” which came in at 21 in 2015.

