Dance competition aims to raise funds for Health for All

Donations help provide health care to low-income Brazos Valley residents
The annual "Dancing for the Health of It" fundraiser is Saturday, April 1 at the Hilton College Station
By Crystal Galny
Published: Mar. 29, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health for All is headed back to the 40s with a night at the USO.

The annual “Dancing for the Health of It” fundraiser is Saturday, April 1 at the Hilton College Station. 1940s attire is encouraged to enjoy the USO show.

Local “celebrities” are coupled with a partner to perform a dance, compete for bragging rights, the coveted Mirror Ball trophy, and raising funds for the Health For All clinic. News Three’s Katie Aupperle is one of the dancers competing in the dance competition.

Supporters can vote for their favorite dancers by donating - $1 equals one vote. Every dollar donated will stay locally to help men and women in the Brazos Valley.

Health For All is a local nonprofit with a mission to provide and expand access to free, high-quality and comprehensive, primary and preventive health care to low-income, medically uninsured individuals in the Brazos Valley.

Click here to vote or for ticket information.

