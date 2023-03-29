Explore the gallery, meet the artists at the next Opening Reception

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you enter through the doors of The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, you’ll see the newest exhibits on display on both the first and second floor of the main gallery.

The first floor of watercolors titled “Exploring Textures and Colors,” belongs to artist Monika Pate.

Pate has been working with watercolors for nearly 30 years and says working with a variety of textures, colors, and subjects is one of her favorite projects.

“My work in this gallery is realistic. I like to depict the interesting details that I can see in still-life, nature, floral pieces,” she said.

Upstairs features the work of Mack Bradford in an exhibit called, “Memories, Friends, & 8x10′s.”

Arts Council Development and Operations Coordinator, Megan Le, describes Bradford as a “decorated and celebrated photographer.”

In his exhibit, Bradford displays 45 years worth of rodeo as a sport.

The Arts Council is hosting an Opening Reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 where community members can view the work of Pate and Bradford and ask them questions about their work.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.