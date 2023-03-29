Focus at Four: What is direct primary care?

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A recent Gallup poll finds less than half of Americans are satisfied with the quality of U.S. healthcare.

Poll Highlights

Less than half now rate U.S. healthcare quality as excellent or good

Americans’ 72% positive rating of their own healthcare quality is also a new low

Evaluations of U.S. healthcare coverage, costs are more subdued but steady

According to the poll, only 24% of people are satisfied with the cost of healthcare.

In 2022, the average American spent $1,044 on healthcare per month.

Since 2020, the percentage of Americans that thought their personal care was “excellent or good” dropped from 82% to 72%, the percentage that thought it was “fair” rose from 13% to 22%, and the percentage that thought it was “poor” rose from 3% to 6%.

Doctors say there’s not much an individual can do to change the satisfaction of care, but some are shifting to a more direct approach.

Direct Primary Care or DPC is described as a healthcare membership that includes an affordable fixed monthly rate and more continuous and easy access to quality physician care.

It’s not only beneficial for its members, but physicians are also seeing the positives of adopting this type of care as they gain freedom from dealing with time-consuming paperwork DPC Physicians make their patients the priority via better monthly profit forecasts that, in turn, allow them to keep a manageable panel of patients It increases doctor-patient visit times while reducing ER visits The usual 24-hour access offered by DPC practices as well as lowered costs of running an insurance-free practice allows for providers to practice quality healthcare while at the same time lowering healthcare costs

“I think the key in all this is that the quality of the patient care is heightened as well as the value of the care given is improved on,” said Dr. John Rodriguez, Chief Medical Officer of Healthcare2U. “There’s not a lot of wasted testing or referrals which adds to the cost of healthcare in general.”

