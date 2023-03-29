Give hope through St. Joseph Health volunteer opportunities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can make a difference in your community by volunteering with St. Joseph Health.

Volunteer Service Manager, William Shaw, says as much as they love their more than 600 student volunteers, they’re looking to fill these new positions with non-students.

“We put volunteers in just about all of our locations. In just a year, we can have over 1,000 volunteers come through our doors,” Shaw said.

The current volunteer positions available include musical volunteers, skilled nursing and assisted living, Bryan Hospital Information Desk, golf cart drivers, security and hospitality volunteers, spiritual care volunteers, and story time volunteers.

Musical volunteers will perform uplifting, relaxing music for patients, visitors, and staff members.

Skilled nursing and assisted living volunteers are needed to help interact with residents via games, music, art, reading, and more. Volunteers also provide assistance to patient care staff and support unit operations.

At the Bryan Hospital Information Desk, volunteers will greet patients and visitors as they enter the hospital.

Golf cart drivers are needed to escort patients and visitors to their desired destinations on both the Bryan and College Station campuses.

Security and hospitality volunteers report directly to the Security department and work with all St. Joseph departments to provide hospital security, safety, and hospitality.

Spiritual care volunteers serve in two categories: Eucharistic Ministers and Care Partners. Eucharistic Ministers are Catholic volunteers who offer the Eucharist to Catholic patients. Care Partners come in all faiths and will visit with patients and report back to Spiritual Care.

Story time volunteers will read short stories of hope, faith, humor and so forth to the patients of St. Joseph Health.

You can find all volunteer opportunities on the St. Joseph website here.

St. Joseph Health is also accepting applications for high school and college students to volunteer over the summer. Applications are open until Sunday, April 9.

