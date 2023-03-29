Good supplies of crawfish helping businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The number of crawfish in the Brazos Valley looks completely different compared to last year.

Crawfish numbers have allowed businesses like The Crawfish Hole to see good production.

The store says they are selling over 15,000 pounds a week.

The Crawfish Hole Manager Brandyn Staas says the production has also allowed them to lower their prices by $1.25.

“Supply is way up, size has been real good, crawfish has been healthy. One of the by-products of the supply being high is the price is way down. We’re seeing a lot of new faces a lot of people coming wanting to boil [crawfish] themselves,” said Staas.

The Crawfish Hole expects the next couple of weeks to be busy for them with the Easter holiday and parents’ weekend at Texas A&M.

