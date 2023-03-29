Lady Tigers defeat Hendrickson on penalty kicks, advance to third round of playoffs

The A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers pose after their win.
The A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers pose after their win.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated girls soccer had a late evening in Rockdale Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers Area Round match with Pflugerville Hendrickson went all the way to penalty kicks and Consol won 6-5.

It was 0-0 after regulation and remained scoreless again after overtime. The match went almost two and a half hours.

Ironically these two teams met last year and Conol was on the losing side of it 7-6 in penalty kicks which is something this team didn’t forget.

“We worked a lot more PKs in post season practice this year,” “Caleb Blakley, A&M Consolidated’s Head Coach said. “We won one game in playoffs last year in PKs and we lost outs in PKs. They know what to expect. They know the heartache and the triumph. I can’t say how proud I am of this group for losing out and feeling that heartbreak last year for flipping the switch and doing it differently this year. They took it personally and they got better in the off season, and they expect the world of this team and so do I.”

The Lady Tigers will take on Belton on Friday in the Regional quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. at Waco Midway.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say the incident happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block...
Police investigate stabbing at College Station sports bar
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 38
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
The 11-acre property is located in St. Joseph Professional park in Bryan, just north of...
Brazos County Commissioners approve $1.8M property purchase from St. Joseph Hospital

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Focus at Four: What is Direct Primary Care?
Focus at Four: What is Direct Primary Care?
Stoiana Named SEC Player of the Week
OPAS closes out 50th anniversary season with Anastasia
OPAS closes out 50th anniversary season with Anastasia