Lady Tigers defeat Hendrickson on penalty kicks, advance to third round of playoffs

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated girls soccer had a late evening in Rockdale Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers Area Round match with Pflugerville Hendrickson went all the way to penalty kicks and Consol won 6-5.

It was 0-0 after regulation and remained scoreless again after overtime. The match went almost two and a half hours.

Ironically these two teams met last year and Conol was on the losing side of it 7-6 in penalty kicks which is something this team didn’t forget.

“We worked a lot more PKs in post season practice this year,” “Caleb Blakley, A&M Consolidated’s Head Coach said. “We won one game in playoffs last year in PKs and we lost outs in PKs. They know what to expect. They know the heartache and the triumph. I can’t say how proud I am of this group for losing out and feeling that heartbreak last year for flipping the switch and doing it differently this year. They took it personally and they got better in the off season, and they expect the world of this team and so do I.”

The Lady Tigers will take on Belton on Friday in the Regional quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. at Waco Midway.

