Leon County kidnapping suspect in custody

Brandon Yates, 35,
Brandon Yates, 35,(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TRINITY, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County man wanted for several charges including kidnapping, violation of a court order, and burglary of a habitation is now in custody.

On Tuesday, Trinity County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brandon Yates after a high speed chase that reached up to 100 mph on FM 356. Deputies shot out his tires and pulled a pit maneuver, causing Yates to crash. He then started running, but deputies quickly caught him.

Yates had been on the run since March 24, when the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said he ran away in Polk County.

