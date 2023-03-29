OPAS closes out 50th Anniversary season with Anastasia

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is winding down its 50th anniversary season with a Broadway favorite.

Anastasia opens in Rudder Auditorium Tuesday night.

During OPAS’s 50th anniversary season productions like STOMP and Legally Blonde: The Musical have come to College Station.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black says the staff and the community have had a great time celebrating this milestone season.

“This is a great closer for the season. It’s a big Broadway musical. It’s a great way to close what has been a really really wonder 50th anniversary season,” said Black.

OPAS plans to announce productions for their 51st season on April 18.

You can purchase tickets to see Anastasia here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.