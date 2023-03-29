OPAS closes out 50th Anniversary season with Anastasia

OPAS is winding down its 50th Aniversary season with a broadway favorite
By Conner Beene
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - OPAS is winding down its 50th anniversary season with a Broadway favorite.

Anastasia opens in Rudder Auditorium Tuesday night.

During OPAS’s 50th anniversary season productions like STOMP and Legally Blonde: The Musical have come to College Station.

OPAS Executive Director Anne Black says the staff and the community have had a great time celebrating this milestone season.

“This is a great closer for the season. It’s a big Broadway musical. It’s a great way to close what has been a really really wonder 50th anniversary season,” said Black.

OPAS plans to announce productions for their 51st season on April 18.

You can purchase tickets to see Anastasia here.

