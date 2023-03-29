Optimum opens new store, honors grant recipients

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two local black businesses received grants from Optimum today at the opening of its new location in town.

These grants are a part of the company’s partnership with the Coalition to Back Black Businesses. This partnership awarded 52 small businesses with money across 21 states.

This includes two new small businesses in our area, 99Tutors.com and Jobrico Transportation & Logistics, which received $5,000 from the grant.

Curt Allison, the Optimum market engagement manager, says this is one way to give back to small businesses in the communities they serve.

“To help them grow their businesses and to help with some of those expenses as one of those is a startup and the other one as they expand their services just to give them that little extra to go a little further with their business,” Allison said.

One of those business owners, Courtney Walker, started Jobrico in 2022. She said one of the hardest parts of starting a business is the first year. This grant will now make a world of a difference for her.

“Starting up was a challenge and very it was frustrating, and I was just discouraged but once I found out about being a recipient I said, I’m gonna do this. I’m gonna make it work,” Walker said. “We received our grant money in November of 2022 and of course, with those proceeds, we were able to expand and do some things, get a higher level of insurance on the vans and the business as well. And then we do have transports going out of Houston for Amazon as well as the Port of Houston.”

Optimum opened its doors at 1440 Texas Ave on Tuesday. Their other location on 29th Street will remain open for now.

