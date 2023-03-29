Red Cross to install smoke alarms in Madisonville for fire safety event

Red Cross volunteers will install free smoke alarms on April 1.
Red Cross volunteers will install free smoke alarms on April 1.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” The saying Benjamin Franklin popularized referencing fire prevention in the 1700′s is one that rings true for the American Red Cross.

On April 1, Red Cross volunteer will go door-to-door in Madisonville to replace or install smoke alarms. During the “Sound the Alarm” event volunteers will also discuss fire safety with residents.

“Our greatest response is home fires. Every eight minutes we are responding to a disaster and most of those are home fires here in the U.S. Seven people’s lives are claimed every day by home fires, so I just can’t stress the importance of making sure that you have working, operable smoke alarms in your home because it can save your life,” said Jennifer Young, Executive Director of Red Cross in the Heart of Texas Chapter.

The event will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Madisonville. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided.

To request smoke alarms or to volunteer, be sure to check out the American Red Cross website.

Residents outside Madisonville can request a smoke alarm here.

