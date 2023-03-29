Spice up your style with a hat from Jamm’s Wonderplans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hat people-- this one’s for you!

You can get creative, customized hats to spice up any of your weekday or weekend fits.

Jenna Modi-Riojas, owner of Jamm’s Wonderplans, can paint, burn, and embellish the hat of your choosing.

She stopped by The Three for a live demonstration.

“I’ve fallen in love with using this as a creative outlet. They’re just so fun and the perfect thing to add to your wardrobe as a statement piece,” she said.

Modi-Riojas says she finds inspiration from the people she meets.

“You can find beauty in everything. I really love that God has allowed me to use this as an outlet. Sometimes I just go for it and it’s just totally freestyle,” she said.

She says she loves that people can express themselves through what they wear and that her hats can be used for this purpose.

You can see more of Modi-Riojas’ work on her Facebook and Instagram pages. She also keeps customers up to date on her next market appearances on these pages as well.

To order a custom hat from Jamm’s Wonderplans, click here.

