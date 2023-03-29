Spice up your style with a hat from Jamm’s Wonderplans

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hat people-- this one’s for you!

You can get creative, customized hats to spice up any of your weekday or weekend fits.

Jenna Modi-Riojas, owner of Jamm’s Wonderplans, can paint, burn, and embellish the hat of your choosing.

She stopped by The Three for a live demonstration.

“I’ve fallen in love with using this as a creative outlet. They’re just so fun and the perfect thing to add to your wardrobe as a statement piece,” she said.

Modi-Riojas says she finds inspiration from the people she meets.

“You can find beauty in everything. I really love that God has allowed me to use this as an outlet. Sometimes I just go for it and it’s just totally freestyle,” she said.

She says she loves that people can express themselves through what they wear and that her hats can be used for this purpose.

You can see more of Modi-Riojas’ work on her Facebook and Instagram pages. She also keeps customers up to date on her next market appearances on these pages as well.

To order a custom hat from Jamm’s Wonderplans, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say the incident happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block...
Police investigate stabbing at College Station sports bar
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 38
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
The 11-acre property is located in St. Joseph Professional park in Bryan, just north of...
Brazos County Commissioners approve $1.8M property purchase from St. Joseph Hospital

Latest News

Easter is just around the corner and A&M United Methodist Church is inviting the community to...
Celebrate the lowest and highest points of the Holy Week with A&M United Methodist Church
The Arts Council is hosting an Opening Reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4...
Explore the gallery, meet the artists at the next Opening Reception
You can make a difference in your community by volunteering with St. Joseph Health.
Give hope through St. Joseph Health volunteer opportunities
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD -Arts Council opening reception
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD -Arts Council opening reception