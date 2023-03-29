Stoiana Named SEC Player of the Week

(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana was named SEC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday afternoon. This marked Stoiana’s fourth weekly honor of the season, the eighth of her career, after she finished this week’s matches with a ranked singles win and a pair of doubles wins with partner Mia Kupres.

The Aggies faced No. 58 Alabama to open the week and the sophomore wasted no time as her and Kupres claimed the opening doubles match of the day, besting Petra Sedlackova/Anna Parkhomenko on court 2 (6-3). No. 3 Stoiana was up a set on court 1, battling Loudmilla Bencheikh (7-5, 2-4), but the contest was left unfinished due to the match being clinched.

In A&M’s second match of the week it faced then-No. 11 Auburn. Stoiana and her partner doubled down on their weekly wins, as the pair secured their first ranked win as a duo over No. 80 Adeline Flach/Angella Okutoyi (6-3). She then struck once again in singles, outlasting Auburn’s No. 32 Carolyn Ansari on court 1 (6-7(3), 6-3, 1-0(8)).

Stoiana is tied for second on the team and in the Southeastern Conference in total dual match singles wins (13), while boasting a current eight-match win streak. She looks to extend that streak as the Maroon & White host a pair top-15 opponents in No. 14 Tennessee and No. 4 Georgia at the Mitchell Tennis Center, March 31 and April 2, respectively.

