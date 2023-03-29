This week’s first responders salute goes to Josh Harrington

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Josh Harrington
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Josh Harrington(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Josh Harrington, a captain of the College Station Fire Department.

Captain Harrington has been with the CSFD for 12 years. He also serves as the hazmat coordinator for Brazos and the surrounding counties.

Josh’s friends and family say he is committed to making sure his crew is educated and prepared for all emergencies in our area.

In his free time, Josh likes to do woodworking, go hunting and hang out with family!

We salute this week’s First Responder Josh Harrington.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham.

Doing legal better.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash
Officers say the incident happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block...
Police investigate stabbing at College Station sports bar
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Storm Prediction Center's outlook for isolated potential of strong/severe storms Monday night...
Possible but not guaranteed: Conditional severe storm concern Monday night
A video of a Texas high school softball player creatively evading a catcher's tag has gone viral.
WATCH: Video of softball player creatively avoiding catcher’s tag goes viral

Latest News

This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica Pineda
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Santa Visits St. Joseph NICU
Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition
Bryan Fire competes in Texas Rescue Competition
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Stephen Beran.
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Stephen Beran.