COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Josh Harrington, a captain of the College Station Fire Department.

Captain Harrington has been with the CSFD for 12 years. He also serves as the hazmat coordinator for Brazos and the surrounding counties.

Josh’s friends and family say he is committed to making sure his crew is educated and prepared for all emergencies in our area.

In his free time, Josh likes to do woodworking, go hunting and hang out with family!

We salute this week’s First Responder Josh Harrington.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman-Grisham.

