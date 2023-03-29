Treat of the Day: Texas A&M only U.S. university to take part in “Constructionarium”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of Aggies from the Department of Construction Science spent their spring break in England for this year’s “Constructionarium”.

This gives students four and a half days to plan, budget, manage, and complete a real construction project.

This gives students the opportunity to develop their technical and practical skills. Students take on different roles within a team, test their skills, learn from their mistakes, and then embed the knowledge on the job site the next day.

This allows them to develop transferable skills and enhance their employability.

Texas A&M was the only United States university department to participate alongside universities from all over the world.

