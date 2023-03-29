United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston

FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A United Airlines flight bound from Houston to Rio De Janeiro has returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport for an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.

The airline did not describe the nature of the problem and an airport spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment Wednesday morning.

The airline said the plane landed safely, passengers got off and United Airlines made arrangements to get them to their destination.

The flight tracking website FlightAware reported the aircraft was a Boeing 767 flying to Rio De Janeiro that departed Houston at 8:52 p.m. and returned to the airport, landing at 10:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say the incident happened just after midnight in a sports bar located in the 700 block...
Police investigate stabbing at College Station sports bar
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 38
U.S. Customs and Border Protection confiscated counterfeit clothing, purses and shoes that were...
Customs officers seize more than $700,000 worth of counterfeit designer goods
It happened at the intersection of Balcones Drive near Jones Crossing in College Station.
Pickup truck flipped in crash on Wellborn Road
The Brian Black Show with Special Guest Georgette Jones
The Brian Black Show with Georgette Jones set for Saturday in Giddings

Latest News

Two masked suspects fell though the ceiling in Glendale, Wisconsin.
WATCH: 2 robbery suspects fall through restaurant ceiling
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russian diplomat: Moscow has suspended sharing information about nuclear forces with US
Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children get to safety after the school shooting in...
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids get to safety after Nashville school shooting
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Senate: Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes