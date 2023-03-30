Advocating for an endometriosis diagnosis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Endometriosis affects roughly 190 million women worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Endo is a chronic disease associated with severe, life-impacting pain.

Unfortunately, it’s often a disease that is misdiagnosed. Misdiagnoses are so common that Owner of AB Hormone Therapy, Tamara Brown, took it upon herself to become an advocate for Endometriosis Awareness.

Brown suffered from Endometriosis starting at age 11, and at age 19, she she underwent her first of 9 laparoscopies.

Endo is a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus.

“The body is very smart, so it knows that this is foreign. It knows that it is not the actual endometrial lining, so it doesn’t shed it through the menstrual cycle. Instead, it goes through the cavity and all of the pelvic regions,” Brown explained.

This can cause symptoms such as heavy bleeding, clotting, and severely painful cramps that Brown says can double you over in pain, and even make you throw up.

She says GI issues are another common symptom. “Sometimes you can’t eat food very well or it keeps coming up. Maybe it seems like you’re allergic to everything,” she said.

There is currently no known cure for endometriosis and treatment is usually aimed at controlling symptoms.

Treatments to manage endometriosis can vary based on the severity of symptoms and whether pregnancy is desired.

Birth control is often used as a form of treatment, however there are several side effects to birth control, many of which Brown experienced in her journey.

“I felt worse on birth control. It was a give and take. I had to choose between endometriosis and birth control and I chose endometriosis over the side effects from birth control. That’s how bad they were,” Brown said.

Because of this choice, Brown was determined to find alternative options to balance her menstrual cycle and hormones.

Brown believes in using a natural approach through supplements, organic food, acupuncture and yoga to reduce the amount of pain, fatigue, stress and depletion associated with this gynecological disorder.

“We can combat symptoms they’re having with natural things that their bodies are missing already. To me, hormones, and balancing your hormones in a more organic and natural way, only makes you feel better in the long term and it’s more sustainable,” she said.

Hormones can affect mood, appetite, energy level, metabolism, weight, physique, sex drive, immune system and even behavior. At AB Hormone, they focus on on the importance of vitamins, nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle in combination with hormone replacement therapy to make patients feel and function better, restore energy, and provide long-term therapeutic protection.

