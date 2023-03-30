Aggies shutout Incarnate Word 6-0

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 21 Texas A&M held UIW scoreless defeating the Cardinals, 6-0, Wednesday night at Davis Diamond.

Texas A&M (21-11) scored in the opening frame after junior Julia Cottrill walked and was driven in following junior Trinity Cannon’s first career triple. UIW (11-15-1) then held the Aggies scoreless for the next two innings, before the Maroon & White added four runs in the fourth on two hits and another run in the sixth to make it 6-0.

Junior grace Uribe secured her first win of the season going 4.0 innings, allowing no walks and two hits. Senior Shaylee Ackerman finished the night with her second save after 3.0 innings and striking out three.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to SEC action as they host No. 3 Tennessee beginning Friday at 5 p.m. The three-game series features Saturday’s nationally televised broadcast on the SEC Network at 1 p.m., Sunday’s series finale is slated for a 1 p.m. start.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Morgan Smith – 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Trinity Cannon – 1-for-2, 1 3B, 1 RBI

Rylen Wiggins – 2-for-3, 1 R

Grace Uribe (W, 1-0) – 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Shaylee Ackerman (S, 2) – 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Julia Cottrill walked and scored after Trinity Cannon recorded her first career triple. TAMU 1, UIW 0

B4 | Koko Wooley reached on a throwing error and advanced to second after Rylen Wiggins singled. Wooley scored after Gracyn Coleman reached on a fielder’s choice. Aiyana Coleman walked and was pinch ran for by Allie Enright. Wiggins scored after Keely Williams was walked. Morgan Smith singled through the right side to score Coleman and Enright. TAMU 5, UIW 0

B6 | Star Ferguson pinch ran for Gracyn Coleman after she doubled to right center. Enright grounded out to third base advancing Ferguson to third who later scored after Williams reached on a fielder’s choice. TAMU 6, UIW 0

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Trisha Ford

On what she was most pleased with during the two midweek games...

“Getting wins to be honest. We have been playing clean defense in the infield and the outfield. Pitching wise I thought today we were a lot cleaner than well. Just overall we are getting a lot of live and good reps off these midweek matchups, and we are seeing a lot of pitching.”

Outfielder Morgan Smith

On facing No. 3 Tennessee

“We are excited as we always get excited to play good SEC teams and especially when they are highly ranked because it could be anybody’s game. We have nothing to lose, so might as well go out there and be aggressive.”

Pitcher Grace Uribe

How does the Georgia series prepare y’all for this upcoming one...

“I think the Georgia series just got away from us. We all were saying we didn’t really finish the games and there was something holding us back. We are the underdogs and ready to show them what we can do, and we are going to go out there and play hard regardless.”

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.