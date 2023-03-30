Blinn’s Dental Hygiene Program providing free dental exams, cleanings at annual Give Kids a Smile event

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College dental hygiene students are offering free dental care to children across the Brazos Valley.

Students and dental professionals will volunteer their time and expertise to provide free dental exams, x-rays, dental cleanings, sealants, and oral health education for elementary-age children.

The Give Kids a Smile event is an initiative to provide free dental services to local children without access to regular dental care.

Parents and guardians can schedule appointments for the event on April 13 by calling 979-209-7485.

Give Kids a Smile has been offered annually in the Brazos Valley since in 2008. This program has provided over 240,000 dental services.

