BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After trailing 6-0 early, Brazos Christian comes back to beat St. Joseph 23-19.

Ally Hernandez led the Eagles to the victory after 180 pitches and going 4-for-4 at the plate with 3 RBI’s.

Up next, Brazos Christian will play at Alpha Omega Academy.

St. Joseph also hits the road to take on Lutheran North.

