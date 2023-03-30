Bryan man wanted for assault and family violence

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating Christohper Lynn Childs.

Childs is wanted for assault with bodily injury/family violence, violation of protection order/assault/stalking, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities say his last known residence was on Lincoln Street in Bryan.

If you have any information on his location, contact your local law enforcement agency or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979-775-TIPS).

Crime Stoppers says if your information leads to Child’s arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward.

