Celebrate emerging choreographers with ‘Night at the Ballet’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spend a night at the ballet with the dancers from Aggie Ballet Company.

This Night at the Ballet program features a variety of dance works from traditional repertoire and emerging choreographers.

You can catch the performance on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. You can purchase tickets here.

“We’ve had different members step up and they’re going to be showcasing their original work. We also have our performance company performing as a group and we have different members doing solo variations,” Aggie Ballet Company Officer, Lauren Jones, said.

Plus, Jones says there will be a very special performance by Shelli Kruger’s Movement Therapy team. Profits from the ballet performance will be donated to support this special needs dance team from Shelli Kruger’s Dance Studio.

Aggie Ballet Company President, Maya Sela, says they hold several dance classes every week so members can improve their skills and get ready.

“Several of the students have choreographed pieces and they’ve put so much work into setting the dance and choosing their dancers and connecting their rehearsals. Since we’re a student-run ballet company, we are all involved in putting on the production, so there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes work that we learn about together,” Sela said.

Both Jones and Sela say they are so excited about Sunday’s performance.

“These are all new roles that we’ve had the chance to grow from and work on, so I am so excited,” Jones said.

