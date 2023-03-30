C.H. Yoe cross country, wrestling coach retiring after 43 years

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A pillar of Cameron ISD sports is heading for retirement after coaching for more than four decades.

Dale Keen is the head coach of the C.H. Yoe High School cross country and wrestling teams and is an assistant coach for the boys and girls track and field teams.

Keen came up with the idea to start a cross country team in 1982.

“I asked the athletic director and school board and they all liked the idea. We were the very first ones in our district to start a cross country program,” said Keen.

The wrestling team was also established under Keen after interest from his student-athlete runners.

During his 43 years of coaching, Keen made the C.H. Yoe cross country program one of the most successful in the Brazos Valley. He also won multiple state championships with the track teams as an assistant.

During his final season, Keen has the privilege of coaching his niece Logan Pevehouse, a senior. She says her uncle has been coaching her since 7th grade.

“I kind of learned everything from him. He’s been the only coach I’ve had,” said Pevehouse.

Coach Keen has a few more track meets left before he wraps up his career.

