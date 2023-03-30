‘Chamber Day’ volunteers visit Bryan, College Station businesses

By Hope Merritt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce’s annual Chamber Day kicked off on Thursday.

It’s a day where volunteers go out into the community and visit local businesses. This year, groups visited over 1,000 businesses.

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez told KBTX it’s important to visit different spots in the community to understand what their needs are.

“Inflation is a big issue. It’s about asking this business community, what is it that they’re concerned about? What do they need us to advocate for? We’re about to go to Washington. So meaning, we’ll ask them what do we need to take to our officials in Washington. It really is a great day and we’re out here to help,” said Gutierrez.

Jason Cornelius, the Chair of the BCS Chamber Board of Directors, said along with helping out businesses in need, it’s great to see the growth the Brazos Valley has to offer.

“We go out in groups of three or four and talk to all types of community members. We have some of our fire department officials, police officials and more out with us. One thing that is great is seeing that the perception of our businesses is growing. People are seeing some expansion efforts so we’re very excited to hear that from our local businesses,” said Cornelius.

For more information on the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce, click here.

