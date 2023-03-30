Chilifest weekend approaches, law enforcement expresses danger of drunk driving

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Before the two-day country music festival begins, law enforcement wants to remind drunk drivers to stay off the roads.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety partnered with Burleson County, Brazos County Law Enforcement, Chilifest, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s ‘Watch UR BAC Alcohol and Other Drug Awareness Program’ to share the message about the dangers of impaired driving during Chilifest.

Shawn Dunham grew up in College Station. After serving with the College Station Police Department, he now works as Director of Operations for TNT Security Solutions. With that title, he has helped with Chilifest for multiple years.

“My whole life I’ve known about Chilifest,” said Dunham. “I’ve been there as a patron. It’s definitely a point in the year that everyone knows about. TNT Security Solutions and our sister company, BadgeHire Corporate Services, have been with Chilifest for the last seven years.”

Dunham said his crew handles all the emergency planning and security operations at Chilifest.

“From just being here previously, we all know that alcohol is a part of Chilifest. It’s a concert environment, people will be drinking. Obviously, you need to be of age, and to do that responsibly,” Duham said. “That’s why we’re here today.”

This year, organizers expect over 35,000 people to head down to Snook’s Starlight Ballroom, just off the two-lane FM 60.

Sgt. Justin Ruiz with the Texas Department of Public Safety told KBTX their main concern as law enforcement is drunk drivers on the roads.

“We’re not out there just to say ‘we gotcha’,” said Sgt. Ruiz. “There’s a reason behind it all. Every Chilifest there are more and more people. We would love to have zero DWIs. But, there’s always one person wanting to do their own thing. Burleson county will be maintaining its county. We’ll be there within Burleson county and Brazos county. College Station, Bryan, and even A&M PD are all going to have their own things going on in their areas. This isn’t just going to be a one-county event.”

Sgt. Ruiz said the main things they stop vehicles for on Chilifest weekends are speeding, having open alcoholic containers in cars and sitting illegally on the rails of pick-up trucks.

“Typically on Chilifest days, they run pretty smoothly. What we like to remind folks is when it hits evenings, that’s when you see the most traffic. FM 60 is still four lanes going down to two during Chilifest. Drive defensively, make sure you’re watching for that traffic to slow down. Make sure we’re following the speed limits and make sure we’re not drinking and driving on the way to Chilifest,” said Sgt. Ruiz.

Earl Gray, Brazos County Attorney, told KBTX it’s important to know the consequences of your actions if you do decide to break the law.

“Anything above a .08 percent BAC, what we consider a blood alcohol content, will be considered a DWI,” said Gray. “It can carry up to 180-day sentence in Brazos County jail and up to a 2,000 fine. It’s impossible to know your BAC level when you’re just drinking, so you have to be aware.”

Ride services like Uber and Lift will offer transportation to and from Chilifest this weekend. Law enforcement said it’s best to plan your rides ahead of the event, so you don’t do anything you may regret.

Chilifest will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 in Snook.

