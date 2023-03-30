Classroom Champion Mackenzie Groce from Snook Highschool

Snook, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Mackenzie Groce.

The Snook High School senior has a 5.0 grade point average and ranks 3rd in her class. MacKenzie is a senior class officer, a member of Future Farmers of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is consistantly on the All A Honor Roll and recently was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from the San Antonio Livestock Show. MacKenzie is also active in the Hope Church Youth Group.

“This year, my fifth year, getting to be with her and teaching her calculus now.” Say’s Mathematics teacher Michelle Bond. “So every year I see her grow and mature and is really turning in to be an awesome young adult.”

Athletically Mackenzie plays volleyball, basketball, softball, and runs track for the Bluejays. She’s received academic honorable mention all district honors, and was named a 2nd team academic all state selection for volleyball.

“Mackenzie is a great leader for our team and really just for smart snook ISD in general.” Say’s head girls basketball coach Meagan Mitchell. “She’s involved in a lot of different things. She’s very motivating. She encourages, she’s complimentary of people. She’s the hardest worker in the room most times she leads by example and she leads verbally. And that’s key to any success for any team.”

“I’m really passionate about like numbers and like, kind of like you’re more of your, like, banking kind of type thing.” Say’s Mackenzie Groce. “So what I really want to do is like own my own Airbnb one day. That’s a really big like jump for me because I’m in small town, you know, you don’t see much around here.”

MacKenzie plans on attending Blinn College then transferring to Sam Houston State University where she will major in agriculture business. Congratulations to MacKenzie Groce of Snook High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion.

