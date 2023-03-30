Fill up your Easter baskets with goodies from Learning Express

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Think outside the basket this Easter!

Learning Express Toys of College Station is your one stop shop for all things Easter.

Owner, Bridget Mais, and her team are getting creative this year.

They’ll fill up bags, crates, lunchboxes, and personalized buckets for you.

“This bucket is a go-to every year. If you spend $30 or more, we’ll personalize your Easter bucket for free. You can re-use it for the beach, whatever you want,” Mais said.

Mais says they do have the typical chocolate bunnies, and other candy items. However, Learning Express is more focused on goodies that can be re-used over and over again.

“We know what the kids want. We know what the parents are looking for. We do exceptional service and a lot of complimentary services like free gift wrapping, and we don’t skimp. Our registries are free. We do free personalization,” Mais said.

You can stop by and fill up your Easter baskets Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

