It’s sure to be a science circus of fun at the A&M Physics & Engineering Festival

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to put on your Mad Scientist lab coat for the 2023 Texas A&M Physics & Engineering Festival!

With more than 200 interactive science experiments, this free event is fun for the entire family.

On Saturday, April 1, the day kicks off at 10 a.m. with a lecture on gravity by popular science writer and award-winning author, Richard Panek.

The lecture is followed by hands-on science demonstrations which run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Assistant Professor of Physics, Dawson Norduft, says you don’t want to miss the big finale at 3 p.m. During the finale, the famous five-barrel depth charge explosion will launch 1,000 plastic balls several feet into the air!

The science circus is another huge attraction throughout the festival. You can catch these amazing physics demonstrations taught with hilarity and dexterity by Rhys Thomas at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Mid-day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., you won’t want to miss NASA astronaut and professor of aerospace engineering, Bonnie Dunbar’s presentation “Thinking Outside the Sphere: Exploring Space.”

Following the Grand Finale Depth Charge Explosion, associate professor of astronomy at University of Washington, Dr. Emily Levesque will wrap things up with the Mitchell Lecture: “The Last Stargazers: True Stories and Adventures of Astronomy.”

You can find information about parking for the festival on the website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Clay, 17
CSPD says Bryan teen wrecked stolen pickup truck from Post Oak mall
The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
Due to the arrest, the freshman from Wilmette, Illinois, has been suspended from the Texas A&M...
Spencer Werner arrested and suspended for streaking prank at Olsen Field Tuesday
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
Brandon Yates, 35,
Leon County kidnapping suspect in custody

Latest News

Endo is a chronic disease associated with severe, life-impacting pain.
Advocating for an endometriosis diagnosis
The program features a variety of dance works from traditional repertoire and emerging...
Celebrate emerging choreographers with ‘Night at the Ballet’
Learning Express Toys of College Station is your one stop shop for all things Easter.
Fill up your Easter baskets with goodies from Learning Express
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Aggie Ballet Company performance
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - Aggie Ballet Company performance