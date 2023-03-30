It’s sure to be a science circus of fun at the A&M Physics & Engineering Festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s time to put on your Mad Scientist lab coat for the 2023 Texas A&M Physics & Engineering Festival!

With more than 200 interactive science experiments, this free event is fun for the entire family.

On Saturday, April 1, the day kicks off at 10 a.m. with a lecture on gravity by popular science writer and award-winning author, Richard Panek.

The lecture is followed by hands-on science demonstrations which run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Assistant Professor of Physics, Dawson Norduft, says you don’t want to miss the big finale at 3 p.m. During the finale, the famous five-barrel depth charge explosion will launch 1,000 plastic balls several feet into the air!

The science circus is another huge attraction throughout the festival. You can catch these amazing physics demonstrations taught with hilarity and dexterity by Rhys Thomas at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Mid-day from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., you won’t want to miss NASA astronaut and professor of aerospace engineering, Bonnie Dunbar’s presentation “Thinking Outside the Sphere: Exploring Space.”

Following the Grand Finale Depth Charge Explosion, associate professor of astronomy at University of Washington, Dr. Emily Levesque will wrap things up with the Mitchell Lecture: “The Last Stargazers: True Stories and Adventures of Astronomy.”

You can find information about parking for the festival on the website here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.