Low chance for severe weather on Friday

Most of the Brazos Valley is under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather (KBTX Weather)

A large storm system will move into the Great Plains bringing critical fire danger and an eventual severe storm outbreak from the Southeast stretching to the Midwest before Friday evening. The highest risk for severe weather ahead of the weekend is currently forecast over much of the Midwest, per the Storm Prediction Center. “Intense, damaging gusts and several tornadoes (some strong and long-track) are expected.”

LOCAL SEVERE WEATHER CONCERNS

As of the Thursday afternoon update, the SPC has northeastern portions of the Brazos Valley highlighted in the 1 out of 5, or low-end, severe risk for the expected storms rolling in Friday evening.

Although the risk for damaging storms is relatively low, a brief, severe storm is not out of the realm of possibilities leading into the evening.

Large Hail: Isolated thunderstorms could produce quarter-sized hail, slightly larger is possible, especially across our northeastern counties

Strong Wind Gusts: Storms could produce localized, brief gusts upwards of 40-60mph. Most intense activity may be able to push out a gust closer to 60mph for a short amount of time

Heavy Rain/Minor Street Flooding : Strongest thunderstorm activity will likely be a proficient rainmaker as well. While exceptionally localized, totals could quickly pile up between 1″ and 2″, or slightly higher. Due to the heavy rain falling in a short amount of time, minor street or low-lying flooding could occur.

Lightning: Moderate concentration of lightning may postpone or delay outdoor events for as much as 1 to 3 hours as storms slowly drift south. This is a concern generally along and east of the Highway 6 corridor.

FRIDAY IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY

MORNING: Spotty, scattered rain may drift past parts of the area as the day begins. Any activity will be fleeting, short-lived, and non-severe. Still, gusts of 40mph+ are not ruled out where rain passes. Temperatures start warm and muggy around the 70° mark at sunrise.

AFTERNOON: Sunshine is expected to break out, leaving things to get awfully close to hot around here. Gusts to 30mph+ should be expected through the afternoon, so hold onto your hats.

EVENING: An approaching cold front will likely unzip the atmosphere and kick off a short line of thunderstorms. These storms will likely develop just north of or right on the northern Leon and Robertson County lines. As storms slowly move south through the tail-end of the day’s warmth, at times they will have the opportunity to become strong to severe. This is where the strong wind gusts 40mph+ and pocket change size hail concern will come into play. Highest concern for any sort of significant storm is over Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston, Trinity, Grimes, Walker, Burleson, and northern San Jacinto county.

REST OF THE WEEKEND

As a cold front passes Friday night, drier air once again plunges into the Brazos Valley. Saturday is shaping up to be an enjoyable day for outdoor activities and events. Morning 50s turn around to the upper 70s/low 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday is the next day to keep the PinPoint App handy. A big return of low-level moisture will likely bring 50% coverage or even higher before the end of the afternoon. We’re still ironing out the finer details (especially concerning severe weather), but strong wind, hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out just yet.

