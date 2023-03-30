Part of Wellborn Road shut down after crash
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Southbound traffic on Wellborn Road is shut down after a crash happened Thursday around noon.
College Station police and College Station firefighters are working a crash that happened at Wellborn Road and Park Place.
Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Fidelity Street. Police advise motorists to avoid the area.
