Part of Wellborn Road shut down after crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Southbound traffic on Wellborn Road is shut down after a crash happened Thursday around noon.

College Station police and College Station firefighters are working a crash that happened at Wellborn Road and Park Place.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Fidelity Street. Police advise motorists to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are working a vehicle crash at Wellborn Rd and Park Place. All Southbound traffic on Wellborn is shut down and diverted onto Fidelity St. Please avoid the area if possible. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 30, 2023

