Part of Wellborn Road shut down after crash

(Hawaii News Now)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Southbound traffic on Wellborn Road is shut down after a crash happened Thursday around noon.

College Station police and College Station firefighters are working a crash that happened at Wellborn Road and Park Place.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Fidelity Street. Police advise motorists to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Clay, 17
CSPD says Bryan teen wrecked stolen pickup truck from Post Oak mall
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
Brandon Yates, 35,
Leon County kidnapping suspect in custody
College Station Police have opened an investigation following an infant’s death Wednesday
College Station police investigating infant’s death
Due to the arrest, the freshman from Wilmette, Illinois, has been suspended from the Texas A&M...
Spencer Werner arrested and suspended for streaking prank at Olsen Field Tuesday

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - March 30
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - March 30
KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
From The Ground Up: Learning the family business of farming
From The Ground Up: Learning the family business of farming
Unleash your inner scientist at Texas A&M’s Physics & Engineering Festival
Unleash your inner scientist at Texas A&M’s Physics & Engineering Festival