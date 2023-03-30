Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college

The community college campus was put on lockdown.
The community college campus was put on lockdown.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities were responding to a report of a shooting at a North Carolina community college Thursday morning, police said.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they received a report of a shooting at Forsyth Tech Community College around 10:10 a.m., and officers were on the scene on the main campus.

The campus was on lockdown, and there were reports of two suspects, Forsyth Tech spokesman Devin Purgason said by telephone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alicia Clay, 17
CSPD says Bryan teen wrecked stolen pickup truck from Post Oak mall
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston
Brandon Yates, 35,
Leon County kidnapping suspect in custody
College Station Police have opened an investigation following an infant’s death Wednesday
College Station police investigating infant’s death
Students eat lunch in the cafeteria at Chapa Middle School in Kyle on Aug. 24, 2021.
Bill that would give parents state funds to pay for private schools moves to the full Senate for a vote

Latest News

In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Minnesota derailment spills ethanol, prompts evacuations
Zoe holds her new baby at Metro Richmond Zoo.
Orangutan learns how to nurse from breastfeeding zookeeper
New research is shedding light on the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries and...
Some traumatic brain injuries require lifelong treatment, new data suggests