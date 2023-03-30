Six Aggies earn All-America honors

WACO, Texas - Texas A&M equestrian standouts Cori Cansdale, Alexis Robinson, Lisa Bricker, Ariana Gray, Keesa Luers and Lauren Hanson earned National Collegiate Equestrian Association Ariat All-America honors, the NCEA selection committee announced Thursday.

Bricker, Gray and Luers were each awarded first-team honors in Reining, while Hanson was named an honorable mention. Cansdale earned second team honors in Horsemanship, while Robinson was awarded honorable mention recognition in the same discipline.

Gray led the Reining squad with 10 wins in the regular season and was named Most Outstanding Performer twice at No. 5 Georgia and No. 1 SMU. She is 11-2-2 on the season, scoring a season-high 73 points against SMU.

Bricker finished the regular season with a 9-3-1 record, earning MOP honors on two occasions. She collected a career-high 77 points to open the season against No. 3 TCU. Bricker picked up her 10th win of the season at the SEC Championships, marking her second season with double digit wins.

Luers completed her regular season with a 9-2 record, earning all nine wins in a row. She recorded MOP honors at No. 2 TCU and versus No. 6 Georgia. Luers has posted a career-high score of 77 points vs South Carolina and a career-best in wins with 10.

Hanson gathered an 8-4 record for the regular season and was named MOP versus Fresno State. She collected a career-high 75 points against South Dakota State and won her point in eight straight meets.

Cansdale led the Horsemanship team with nine wins and picked up her 10th at the SEC Championships to hit a double-digit number of wins for the first time in her career. She has been tabbed twice with MOP honors and has matched her career-high of 76.5 points on two occasions this season.

In her first year as a starter, Robinson amassed a 5-4-3 record boasting a career-best 78 points against Fresno State in which she earned MOP honors.

The Aggies open the NCEA Championships as the No. 5 seed against fourth-seeded TCU on April 13 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

