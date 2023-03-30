St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For $100 you could get a brand new home and help fund childhood cancer research.

St. Jude’s Dream Home Giveaway kicks off Thursday and 7,500 tickets are available for $100 each. This year’s dream home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, is 1,300 square feet and has an estimated value at $300,000.

“It’s a beautiful home. There’s tons of extra upgraded special features in there,” said Adam Schulze, Ranger Homes project manager.

While the $100 gets you a raffle ticket, it also goes towards helping the St. Jude Research Hospital.

“First of all, there’s no better cause to get behind than trying to end child cancer. So it’s $100 well spent regardless. But then on top of that now you have an opportunity to have a life-changing event in your life, have a new home,” said Teresa Buscemi, St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway senior program advisor.

For more information and to buy a ticket, click here.

