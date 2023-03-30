St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway tickets now on sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX is proud to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to give one lucky family a brand new home.

Bryan-College Station is one of just 45 communities across the country this year to be selected for this life-changing opportunity.

“One of the things that our founder, Danny Thomas, said is that he would rather have a million donations of one dollar than have one donor give a million dollars and that’s what I think that the dream home project really embodies. It embodies that spirit of everybody coming together for the greater good for something other than themselves,” Teresa Buscemi, St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Senior Program Advisor said.

A community is coming together, to help make a house in Bryan’s Rudder Pointe a home.

“It’s a three-bedroom home. It’s one of our new floor plans. It’s a beautiful home,” Adam Schulze, Ranger Homes Project Manager said. “There’s tons of extra upgraded special features in there. Everything in there is donated from all of our vendors to help with the process and go through. So it’s going to be really a one-of-a-kind home in this neighborhood.”

Earlier this year St. Jude held a floor signing ceremony at the home. Ranger Homes, its trade partners and St. Jude’s community sponsors all attended and left well wishes written on the bare floor of the home.

“First of all, there’s no better cause to get behind than trying to end child cancer. So it’s $100 well spent regardless. But then on top of that now you have an opportunity to have a life-changing event in your life, have a new home,” Schulze said.

The belief in St. Jude’s mission brought together all of these people and these groups.

“It takes a village to make this program happen. There are so many community partners that have made this possible, this beautiful home possible and one of the things that I love about the dream home program is that someone in the community then gets to win that home, so their neighbors have contributed to making this possible,” Buscemi said.

The messages and words of encouragement won’t be seen by its new owners because crews are hard at work completing the house so you can walk through it this April.

Still, it’s easy to feel the love of all the people involved.

The goal is to sell 7,500 tickets. Each ticket costs $100.

