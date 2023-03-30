Storms rattle for parts of the Brazos Valley during Friday evening plans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A potent weather maker will zip across the Lower 48 Thursday and Friday, sparking strong and severe storms. The highest risk for severe weather ahead of the weekend is currently forecast over much of the Midwest, per the Storm Prediction Center. The agency has called this storm system “intense” and noted it will likely favor fast-moving isolated and lines of thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

LOCAL SEVERE WEATHER CONCERNS

The Storm Prediction Center has currently highlighted the northeastern Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk for an isolated, brief strong-to-severe storm potential. That area, as of Wednesday evening, is highlighted in green below:

Storm Prediction Center's Wednesday outlook for where severe weather could occur Friday evening (KBTX)

Should severe weather concerns occur, the threat would be (in order from highest to lowest):

Large Hail: Isolated thunderstorms could produce pocket-change size hail, up to quarter size or slightly larger.

Strong Wind Gusts: Storms could produce localized, brief gusts upwards of 40-50mph. Most intense activity may be able to push out a gust closer to 60mph for a short amount of time

Heavy Rain/Minor Street Flooding : Strongest thunderstorm activity will likely be a proficient rainmaker as well. While exceptionally localized, totals could quickly pile up between 1″ and 2″, or slightly higher. Due to the heavy rain falling in a short amount of time, minor street or low-lying flooding could occur.

Lightning: Moderate concentration of lightning may postpone or delay outdoor events for as much as 1 to 3 hours as storms slowly drift south. This is a concern generally east of the Navasota River.

FRIDAY IN THE BRAZOS VALLEY

Friday plans? Here's what to expect in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

MORNING: Spotty, scattered rain may drift past parts of the area as the day begins. Any activity will be fleeting, short-lived, and non-severe. Still, gusts 30mph+ are not ruled out where rain passes. Temperatures start warm and muggy around the 70° mark at sunrise.

AFTERNOON: Sunshine is expected to break out, leaving a partly cloudy sky overhead. High temperatures will respond, topping off in the mid-to-upper 80s. A few locations in the western Brazos Valley could even attempt to briefly touch the 90° mark for the first time this year. Plan on wind! A stiff south breeze 15-25mph is expected to gust upwards of 30-35mph+.

EVENING: An approaching cold front will likely unzip the atmosphere and kick off a short line of thunderstorms. These storms will likely develop just north of or right on the northern Leon and Robertson County lines. As storms slowly move south through the tail-end of the day’s warmth, at times they will have the opportunity to become strong to severe. This is where the strong wind gusts 40mph+ and pocket change size hail concern will come into play. Highest concern for any sort of significant storm is over Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston, Trinity, North Grimes, and Walker Counties.

REST OF THE WEEKEND

As a cold front passes Friday night, drier air once again plunges into the Brazos Valley. Saturday is shaping up to be an enjoyable day for outdoor activities and events. Morning 50s turn around to the upper 70s/low 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

Weekend forecast for the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

Sunday is the next day to monitor for active weather. The forecast currently calls for a 40% coverage of rain and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours as Gulf of Mexico air returns behind a warm front. A few of these storms, if they can develop, will also have the potential to bring localized severe weather to parts of the area. All types of impacts -- strong wind, large hail, and tornadoes -- may need to be monitored for as the weekend wraps up.

