Unleash your inner scientist at Texas A&M’s Physics & Engineering Festival

By Caleb Britt
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Department of Physics and Astronomy is gearing up for its annual Physics & Engineering Festival Saturday. This will be the festival’s first year being fully in person since 2020, although there will still be a livestream option for those who want to view at home.

“We have a bunch of amazing things that everyone can experience,” instructional assistant professor Dawson Nodurft said.

The day will include over 200 interactive demonstrations led by professors and students, science circus performances, guest speakers and more.

“We love our festival, and I hope that families will join us,” instructional professor Tatiana Erukhimova said. “The festival is called ‘festival’ for a reason. It’s fun!”

This year’s speakers are Richard Panek, Bonnie Dubar and Emily Levesque.

Panek is a science writer and an award-winning and best-selling author. His lecture is titled “The Trouble with Gravity.”

Dubar is a NASA astronaut and professor of aerospace engineering at Texas A&M. Her presentation is titled “Thinking Outside the Sphere: Exploring space.”

Levesque is an associate professor of astronomy at the University of Washington. Her lecture is titled “The Last Stargazers: True Stories and Adventures of Astronomy.”

The Physics & Engineering Festival will be in the Mitchell Physics Building Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can find the schedule, livestream link and other information here.

