2 officers, suspect shot in Memphis

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.
By Joel Griffin Moore, Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that two unidentified officers were shot during an altercation with a suspect in Whitehaven on Thursday night.

The suspect was also shot, according to police.

Police said officers responded to an armed party call at a convenience store on East Raines Road at 7:31 p.m.

When officers arrived, they encountered an armed man outside the business who matched the description officers were given, police say.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a brief foot chase took place within a one-block radius. What happened next has not been disclosed.

According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, one officer was shot twice, the other once. The suspect was shot three times.

All three were taken to Regional One Health. At last check, all three are in critical but stable condition, Davis said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and ATF have been called to investigate

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting.

“I was deeply troubled upon hearing the news that two Memphis police officers suffered serious injuries during a shooting incident tonight in Whitehaven,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “I am praying for these officers and their families. I urge all to offer their prayers and support.”

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theft of a truck ended in a deadly shooting after one of the owners tracked down and killed...
Man tracks down stolen truck with AirTag, kills suspect, police say
ABC Cleaning is a business owned by Aiden Berryman, Braelon Ray, and Chuk Obiazi.
College Station teens receive support from community following racist texts from classmates
Due to the arrest, the freshman from Wilmette, Illinois, has been suspended from the Texas A&M...
Spencer Werner arrested and suspended for streaking prank at Olsen Field Tuesday
Part of Wellborn Road shut down after crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week

Latest News

FILE - Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday, eats pizza
FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022....
Many electric vehicles to lose big tax credit with new rules
Feel Good Friday - March 31, 2023
Dogs at Aggieland Humane Society treated to ‘barkuterie boxes’
Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog have found a new home on a farm, the shelter said.
Unlikely BFFs: Animal shelter finds forever home for goat, dog
Applause March 31, 2023
Applause - March 31, 2023