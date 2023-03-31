Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Spearmint

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spearmint is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 31.

This Terrier mix is about seven-months-old.

He may seem shy at first, but you’ll see Spearmint’s playful side once you get to know him.

According to Aggieland Humane Society, this pup will do best in a house that does not have small children.

Take Spearmint home now! Saturday, April 1 is the shelter’s last day of their March Madness adoption special. For this special, adoption fees are down to $12.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.