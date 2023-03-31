Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Spearmint
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spearmint is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 31.
This Terrier mix is about seven-months-old.
He may seem shy at first, but you’ll see Spearmint’s playful side once you get to know him.
According to Aggieland Humane Society, this pup will do best in a house that does not have small children.
Take Spearmint home now! Saturday, April 1 is the shelter’s last day of their March Madness adoption special. For this special, adoption fees are down to $12.
The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.
