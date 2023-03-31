A&M Consolidated hires Sean McMurry as new head volleyball coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD announced the hiring of Sean McMurry as the next head volleyball coach at A&M Consolidated High School.

McMurry is coming from a club coaching position with Houston Skyline, where he was the head coach of 18 Royal and 16 Black. McMurry replaces Colten Conner who led the Tigers for the past four seasons. Conner recently left public education for a club coaching position in Houston.

