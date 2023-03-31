College Station girls’ head basketball coach DeAnna Doles leaving for Texarkana Pleasant Grove

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station girls’ head basketball coach DeAnna Doles announced on Friday that she is leaving College Station for a head coaching position at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana.

Doles was an assistant for the Cougars before being promoted to head coach in 2021. She led the Lady Cougars to the state tournament in her first year and this past season reached the regional quarterfinals. In her two seasons at the helm, Doles had a 47-21 overall record and finished first place in District 21-5A in both years.

Surprise! Team Doles is taking a leap of faith and heading closer to Mom, Dad and Team Cooksey. I was not looking for a job, but a great place found me. We have no doubt this is where we are meant to be! Pleasant Grove High School girls basketball we can’t wait to get started. pic.twitter.com/XLCYhoLVa2 — DeAnna Doles (@ddoles) March 31, 2023

