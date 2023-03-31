College Station girls’ head basketball coach DeAnna Doles leaving for Texarkana Pleasant Grove

DeAnna Doles coaches the College Station girls' basketball team(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station girls’ head basketball coach DeAnna Doles announced on Friday that she is leaving College Station for a head coaching position at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana.

Doles was an assistant for the Cougars before being promoted to head coach in 2021. She led the Lady Cougars to the state tournament in her first year and this past season reached the regional quarterfinals. In her two seasons at the helm, Doles had a 47-21 overall record and finished first place in District 21-5A in both years.

