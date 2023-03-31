College Station ISD student headed to national spelling bee

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 31, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Can you spell “hypotenuse?”

That’s the word Gabriella Chiang correctly spelled to win the Central Texas Spelling Bee.

The College Station Middle School eighth grader is now headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.

College Station ISD students made up four of the top five spots in the Central Texas Bee.

