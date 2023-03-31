Dogs at Aggieland Humane Society treated to ‘barkuterie boxes’

By Karla Castillo
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The dogs at Aggieland Humane Society got to enjoy a special treat this week.

The folks at Graze & Gala made them barkcuterie boxes. Yup! Just like a charcuterie board for humans, but with dog treats.

Aggieland Humane Society is running a $12 adoption special through Saturday, April 1. If you adopt a dog during that special, Graze & Gala will make one for your new BFF, too.

