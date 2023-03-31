Easter Celebration at George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum will host its annual Easter Celebration Saturday, April 1.

The fun begins at 9:30 a.m. and will go until noon. The free event will feature activities for children nine and under including an Easter egg hunt, carnival games, face painting and more.

This year will also see the return of an event for visually impaired children: the “Beeping Easter Egg Hunt.” The egg hunt features specially created plastic eggs with audio signals to help children locate them. The event is held on a separate field to keep participants safe.

Free parking is available for the event in Lots 43,111 and Fan Field (the gravel lot off Research Parkway).

Barbara Bush Drive will close at 9 a.m. and visitors will need to enter through Research Park.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.